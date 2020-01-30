Road improvements in Newton Mearns to last for three weeks

East Renfrewshire Council will be carrying out road resurfacing, bus stop improvements and installing an additional pedestrian crossing on Ayr Road, Newton Mearns.

The works, which will take place between Malletsheugh Roundabout and Mearns Cross, will improve accessibility at bus stops for those with mobility issues and will provide pedestrians with a safer crossing point.

The resurfacing will also improve the condition of the road for users.

There will be preparatory works on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February, before they get underway on Friday, February 7.

The upgrades are expected to take three weeks to complete and temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the improvements.

East Renfrewshire Environment Convener, Councillor Alan Lafferty said: “Improving the transport network is key to encouraging economic growth and we are acutely aware of the importance which many people place on having well-maintained roads. This set of improvements will benefit not only road users, but also pedestrians and anyone using public buses, so I am delighted that these works have been confirmed.”