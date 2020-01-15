Resurfacing work for Newton Mearns road confirmed

East Renfrewshire Council has confirmed that resurfacing work for a Newton Mearns road is included in its draft works programme for 2020/21 following a letter from Jackson Carlaw MSP.

Mr Carlaw had written to the local authority asking for large scale remedial work to be carried out after being contacted by local residents who expressed their concerns over the existing condition of the road at Meadowhill in Newton Mearns.

It was relayed to the Eastwood MSP by constituents that whilst temporary patching repair work had previously taken place on a number of occasions, this had not led to any long-term improvement in the condition of the road.

The road is plagued by potholes, cracks, ruts and an uneven surface.

In the response issued to Mr Carlaw, East Renfrewshire Council advised that Meadowhill has been included within the council’s draft resurfacing programme for the 2020/ 21 financial year.

Read more: Council approves road maintenance boost for East Renfrewshire

The finalised programme of road repairs will be approved in February or March as part of the local authority’s budget setting process.

Jackson Carlaw MSP for Eastwood said: “The road at Meadowhill is currently in a very poor condition and is in desperate need of resurfacing work. I am pleased that the council have agreed to put in place a programme of repairs in response to the concerns brought to my attention by local people.

“It is vital that the promised resurfacing work remains part of the programme of repairs to be carried out in the next financial year when the finalised list is approved in the early part of 2020.”

An East Renfrewshire Council spokesman said: “The Council takes a number of factors into consideration when prioritising road maintenance, including the condition of the road or pavements and its usage as well as the cost of ongoing repairs and the number of service requests received from the public.

“The geographical spread of works and any known planned network disruption/availability of diversion routes is also taken into account. The condition of roads and footways within East Renfrewshire are assessed throughout the year and the road at Meadowhill had been included in our draft works programme for 2020/21 following an earlier assessment. This works programme will be finalised in March.”