Residents love to live in East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire Council’s annual Citizens Panel Survey has found that 95 per cent of residents are satisfied with the area as a place to live.

East Renfrewshire’s safety, good educational opportunities and location of family/friends were the most common reasons for choosing to live in the area.

The survey also found that 71 per cent of residents are satisfied with Council services.

Residents were particularly upbeat about the authority’s schools, with 98 per cent rating primary education and 97 per cent rating secondary education positively.

The Council’s wheeled bin collection was rated as very good/good by 86 per cent of respondents, and maintenance of street lighting by 77 per cent. Libraries (91 per cent), Parks and open spaces (90 per cent) and our customer service team (83 per cent) also rated highly.

Councillor Tony Buchanan, Leader of East Renfrewshire Council said: “I am delighted to see that residents continue to rate East Renfrewshire highly as a place to live.

“We are working hard to make the area a safe and enjoyable place to work, live and play, so I’m particularly pleased to see residents have told us they find Council staff professional, reputable, helpful and fair – as we all strive to do our best for our residents.

“There are challenges ahead but we will face these challenges together, to do our best for the people of East Renfrewshire. With three quarters of residents telling us they have volunteered in the last year, we know we have motivated residents who are as committed as we are to continue making East Renfrewshire one of the best places to live in Scotland.”

Respondents also felt that the Council and its employees represent the three Council values. This was particularly the case for “kindness” and “trust” – around 4 in 5 respondents felt that the Council represents each of these (80% and 78% respectively). 65% of respondents also said Council employees represent the third value, “ambition”.

A total of 78 per cent rated roads and 74 per cent rated footpaths as very poor/poor, citing these as key areas for improvement.

The Council has committed an additional £15million over five years (starting 2019/20) for road and footpath resurfacing.

The latest Citizens’ Panel results, as well as details on how to become a panel member are available on the East Renfrewshire Council website