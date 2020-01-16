Residents come together before upgrade work at Busby Glen park gets underway

Despite the rainy and muddy experience on Sunday, residents gathered in Busby Glen Park to remind people of its natural beauty ahead of upgrade work taking place.

As part of multi-million pound investment across the greater Glasgow area, Scottish Power will be carrying out significant upgrade to the sewer network in the Busby Glen area.

This work will reduce the risk of sewer flooding and provide environmental improvements to the local water courses.

The works are expected to start early 2020 and be completed by Summer 2021.

The people behind the meet, Beautiful Busby Village (BBV) is a group of Busby residents working to encourage the local people to build a strong community spirit, by coming together to improve the special area.

It arranges activities including litter prevention and picking-up afternoons, removal of graffiti, installation of floral tubs around the area including Busby Railway station and maintenance of such in Busby.

BBV also hope to bring improvements to the Busby Glen Park by trying to reduce the negative impact of the essential works that are to be carried out on the park.

Once it reopens, the group hope their plan of extending the walkway to Stamperland and using it as the venue for local events such as local Gala come to fruition.

Scottish water promise to return the Glen to its former glory and residents hope it is not destroyed by the sewer works.

Click here for more information on the work of Beautiful Busby Village.

For more details on the upgrade, visit the Scottish Water website