Rejection of 165-home development in Thornliebank overturned

A development of 165 homes and flats at a former factory site in Thornliebank will go ahead after an appeal over Glasgow City Council’s planning refusal was overturned by a Scottish Government reporter.

Bellway Homes’ proposals for the Toffolo Jackson land in Burnfield Road had been recommended for approval by council planners.

The plans called for the delivery of 48 two-bedroom flats, 48 three-bedroom terraced properties, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, seven three-bedroom detached houses and three four-bed detached houses as well as 216 parking spaces.

A decision on the plans were put on hold in June 2019 after the council’s planning committee requested a site visit to investigate congestion concerns.

An amendment to refuse the application was then passed by 11 votes to four.

Read more: Glasgow City Council expected to approve plans for 165 homes at Thornliebank

Submitting its bid on behalf of Bellway to get the refusal overturned in December, consultants Iceni Projects argued: “The transport assessment demonstrates that the proposed development is not likely to lead to further congestion on Burnfield Road. The conclusions have been agreed by the council’s transport planning department and are supported by the road safety assessment.

“The proposed development will result in improvements to the existing situation through the widening of Burnfield Road, the provision of approximately 180 per cent parking within the site for new residents and visitors, as well as the provision of cycle parking facilities.

“In addition, a new pedestrian and cycle footpath will be created through the proposed development providing a connection to Thornliebank Road for existing and new residents, as well as visitors.

“Furthermore, the planning history of the site demonstrates that the previous commercial use generated similar car trips to and from the site.

“There are no material considerations which warrant the refusal of the application.”

Backing the argument, the government reporter stated: “Overall…I consider that the redevelopment of the appeal site for residential purposes is acceptable in principle.”