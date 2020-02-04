Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock closes for refurbishment

The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock, closed this week to allow a massive refurbishment programme to take place.

The venue is part of the Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group, which formed in 2007 and now comprises eight hotels, two nightclubs, two pubs, a fitness & leisure centre and luxury spa.

The award-winning group have already undertaken extensive refurbishments at Cornhill Castle in Biggar, Lanarkshire, Boclair House in Bearsden, Glasgow and at the Bowfield Hotel & Country Club in Howwood, Renfrewshire.

This latest refurbishment programme comes after another year of strong results for the Group.

The Redhurst Hotel was built in 1967 by the Stakis Hotel Group and has seen a number of owners throughout the years.

The Manorview Group took ownership of the venue in 2013 after it went into administration.

It is anticipated that the venue will close for approximately six months from the closure date, with a reopening set for around August/September 2020.

The hotel is a much-loved hub of the community in Giffnock and popular with many of the locals. It’s set in a convenient location for visitors coming to Glasgow, who want to experience the city but also want a quiet escape. The Redhurst offers a cosy welcoming bar, a restaurant with an ornate fireplace and a large function space.

The venue has had very little upgrading during its existence, although the Manorview Group did a décor and carpet refresh when it took over.

This extensive refurbishment will include a revamp and refit of the existing venue leading to a total transformation.

Barclays Bank have assisted the Manorview Group with some of their other redevelopments, and they are again backing this latest venture.

There will be no redundancies for the team who work the Redhurst. They will become part of another team within the Group and will help out at another Manorview venue of their choice. They will return to the Redhurst when it reopens.

Lesley Smith, General Manager of the Redhurst Hotel has been part of the venue for over 30 years. She held her 21stbirthday party at the venue, and initially worked part-time before she worked her way up to promotion to become General Manager.

Lesley said: “I’ve been here a long time and I’ve seen many different owners. A lot of our team are long-standing employees and we’re all very fond of our venue. We’ve been waiting for this much-needed refurb for a long time. This revamp will make the Redhurst an even greater asset to the local community and we’ll be able to offer so much more.”

David Tracey, Managing Director, Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group, said: “This is a major redevelopment for the Group and has always been in the planning. We had to wait for the right time, as we knew we were going to have to close to allow this refurbishment to take place. It’s an exciting time as this will totally transform the Redhurst Hotel.”