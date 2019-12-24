Puppy bought as an unwanted gift celebrates first year in a family home

A one-year-old Shih Tzu will be enjoying their first Christmas in a family home, after spending the first month of their life at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Glasgow.

Sprout, named by staff at Dogs Trust after being brought into their care as an unwanted gift in December last year; spent Christmas with his canine carers before finding his forever home in January 2019.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Sadly, it is not uncommon for dogs or puppies to come into our care over the festive period due to being purchased impulsively by pet owners. Our slogan, A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, is still very relevant and a reminder to think carefully about the lifelong commitment of getting a pet before making the decision.

“Sprout had been purchased as a surprise gift for someone during the festive season, however the individual he was intended for couldn’t cope with the demands of a new puppy. Thankfully they made the responsible decision to bring him to us and we are over the moon that he will be celebrating his first Christmas with his new family as the first dog we rehomed in 2019.

“In the two weeks before Christmas we tend to ask potential dog owners to wait until January before officially taking a dog home, as the festive season can be hectic, with less routine and isn’t necessarily indicative of day-to-day life; especially if families are on holiday from work and school during that time. If someone isn’t sure about whether now is the right time is to welcome a four-legged friend into their home, we would encourage them to support rescue dogs in other ways such as becoming a volunteer foster carer or sponsoring one of our beautiful dogs.”

Joan Kenny from Glasgow happened to be visiting the Rehoming Centre when it came to her attention that Sprout was available for adoption.

She said: “Sprout was staying with a foster family on Dogs Trust’s Home From Home programme when I first became aware of him. I had adopted from the charity in the past, but they had been older dogs, so I had to think about it.

“With my kids all grown up and having a bit more time on my hands, I realised I could cope with a new puppy and the training that would be involved. I did have a bit of time to really consider it because I’d visited the Rehoming Centre in December and was told that if I was going to consider giving Sprout a home, I’d have to wait until January, after the festive season.

“I can’t express how rewarding it has been seeing Sprout grow over the last year and I’m looking forward to preparing him a dog-friendly Christmas dinner; and I know my grandchildren have already bought him presents to open on the day too.”

Joan considered changing his name from Sprout but in the end decided it was the most accurate description of her puppy.

Joan said: “As my husband and I left the Rehoming Centre with Sprout, he passed wind which was particularly odoursome. I instinctively blamed my husband, but we quickly realised it was the puppy. After a giggle to ourselves we decided then and there that Sprout was definitely the best name for our little companion.”

