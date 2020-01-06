Project gives Giffnock pupils invaluable insight into the horrors of the Holocaust

Pupils at St Ninian’s High took part in a month-long project to learn more about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Working in partnership with charity Gathering the Voices, an educational programme was developed for all pupils in the Giffnock school.

A mobile exhibition was created with testimonies and images of Holocaust survivors, which gave pupils and invaluable insight into the Holocaust, the Second World War and the human experience of refugees.

The project also involved all pupils at the school attending presentations from guest speakers who were direct descendants of Holocaust survivors. The presentations, although based on historical events, were made relevant to the young people through discussions around social media, the importance of kindness, moral choice and making the most out of life.

St Ninian’s Head Teacher John Docherty said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for all our pupils to be involved in this project. We were delighted to work closely with the volunteers from Gathering the Voices to help share the important lessons from the Holocaust, with so many inspirational stories of positivity and determination shown during the most awful times. Throughout all the educational elements of the project, the underlying message was respect for all, which is a common theme promoted daily at St Ninian’s High School.”

To complement the programme, an information evening was also held at the school which was open to pupils, parents and staff from across East Renfrewshire.

Guest speakers Hilary and Steven Anson and Claire and Howard Singerman, who are volunteers with Gathering the Voices, gave powerful and emotive presentations about their family members who were survivors of the Holocaust.

Rabbi Rubin, of the Giffnock and Newlands Hebrew Congregation, also gave a thought provoking reflection to end the event.