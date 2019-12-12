Policy to help boost East Renfrewshire Council’s income

A new policy should be introduced in East Renfrewshire to boost the council’s income, an investigation has found.

The “over-arching recommendation” of a study of commercialisation opportunities within the authority is that the policy should be formed, and include creating actions plans, setting income targets and forming a cross-departmental team with “commercial expertise”.

The investigation was carried out by the council’s audit and scrutiny committee.

Another recommendation is to develop a programme of major events to be held at various venues in East Renfrewshire to build “on the commercial success of the Playground Festival held in Rouken Glen Park”.

Others include taking a “more commercial approach” to procurement to “achieve efficiencies and maximise income potential”, using more local companies during procurement and purchasing activities to help the East Renfrewshire economy and further developing links between schools, the business community and other partners to create more training opportunities for young people.

Councillor Stewart Miller said: “The principal purpose, which underpinned the drive from the members of the audit and scrutiny committee to undertake a review of income generation and commercialisation, was how the committee could help East Renfrewshire Council meet the serious financial challenges it faces now and in the future, and how these could be mitigated.

“It was clear that a culture of commercial awareness was emerging, and that departments were starting to collaborate more with each other on generating income.

“Closer working was also taking place with other organisations which, for example, could provide advice or training on commercialisation, such as the Association of Public Sector Excellence.”

However, his foreword to a report on the investigation stated this is “only the start of the process”.

Recommendations also put forward by the committee include reviewing opportunities to develop income generation at roundabouts, bus shelters, council vehicles and other locations and council departments compiling a report on “the option to introduce a public car parking policy, to regulate activities better at key pressure points in East Renfrewshire”.