Police appeal to trace relatives following deaths in Glasgow’s Shawlands and Pollokshaws areas

Police are trying to trace the relatives of a 77-year-old man found dead in Shawlands and a 46-year-old man who died at home in Pollokshaws.

Russell Caldwell was found dead in his home at Tantallon Road, Shawlands, on Monday, March 3. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who has knowledge of Russell’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office via 101 during office hours, Monday to Friday, or email GreaterGlasgowDASU@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

Graham Docherty was found dead in his home at Shawhill Road, Pollokshaws, on Thursday, March 6. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who has knowledge of Graham’s relatives is asked to contact Constable Rafferty at the Administration department, London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4765, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 4pm.