Police appeal for missing Crookston man

Police are appealing for information as part of their efforts to trace a man reported missing.

Alan Aird, aged 41, was last seen in the Crookston area of Glasgow about 8pm on Friday, December 6 2019.

Alan is described as white, 5ft 7 ins tall, slim build, last seen wearing Black Jacket, Blue Jeans and Tan Timberland Boots.

He is also known to frequent the Shawlands and Pollokshaws areas.

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3631 of the 6th December 2019.