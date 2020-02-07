Police appeal for missing Barrhead woman

Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s assistance to help trace a 23-year-old woman missing from Barrhead.

Leia Fairfield was last seen at West College Scotland, Renfrew Road, Paisley around 10am this morning (Friday, February 7).

She is described as around 5ft 4ins tall with long brown hair in two pleats and wears pink glasses. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket with fur collar, khaki jeans, furry grey hat and gloves and was in possession of a pink bag pack.

Leia resides in the Barrhead area.

Anyone who may have seen Leia in the Paisley or Glasgow area since 10.00am this morning is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1313 of 7 February.