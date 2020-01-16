Plans to convert Giffnock care home into flats withdrawn

Plans to convert a Giffnock care home – which was closed by a sheriff over concern for residents – into flats have been withdrawn.

An application to turn Eastwoodhill Eventide Home into 56 flats was set to go before East Renfrewshire Council’s planning applications committee on Wednesday.

It had been recommended for refusal by planning officers but will no longer be considered.

Westpoint Homes Ltd had submitted the application, requesting permission to convert the care home and erect new flats.

The new build element would have consisted of four blocks of flats. More than 100 car parking spaces were also included.

There were concerns over the “scale, height, size and massing of the proposed buildings”, a council report revealed.

It will have a “detrimental impact” on the setting and “adversely impact on the visual amenity and character of the site,” the report added.

Giffnock Community Council had concerns regarding an increase in traffic, road safety and construction parking while the council’s environmental health service raised potential noise issues.

A second application for the demolition of an extension to the side of the care home, and listed building consent for alterations to the property to allow four flats, has also been withdrawn.

That application, which would have seen a two-bed flat and three three-bed flats built, had been recommended for approval.

“The proposed works will result in the removal of a side extension that is not sympathetic in appearance to the listed building and will result in a listed building remaining in use,” the council report stated.

Eastwoodhill was designated as a listed building in 1978 but surrounding buildings on the site do not form part of the listing.

A sheriff made an order suspending the registration of the home in July 2018.

“A recent unannounced inspection identified serious concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents,” a Care Inspectorate spokesperson said at the time.