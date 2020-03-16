Plans for 13 detached homes in rural Barrhead area

Plans to build 13 new homes in a countryside setting in Barrhead have been submitted to East Renfrewshire Council.

The proposed development of 13 detached properties would be built on land at Springhill House, just off Springhill Road, and would include the demolition of the farmhouse and outbuildings.

Each of the homes would have a private garden of between 100 and 250 square metres, and parking for either two or three cars.

The plans have been submitted by Mr and Mrs J Meikle, of Ayr, for Care of Sun Homes Ltd.