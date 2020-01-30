Planning granted for Newton Mearns housing development

Mactaggart & Mickel has secured planning permission to build a development of twelve bespoke properties in Newton Mearns.

‘Little Broom’ will be situated between Broom Road and Mearns Road, adjacent to the previously built Broom Estate.

The land, which has been owned by Mactaggart & Mickel since 1954, had existing planning permission for eleven homes.

The new approval will now see the addition of a further property, with work expected to begin on-site in spring and a sales launch later in the year.

Mactaggart & Mickel created the original and much-loved Broom Estate in the 1930s and its designs will incorporate a modern twist to the same striking architecture built nearly a century ago, blending seamlessly into the established area.

The properties will all be detached houses, with art deco features, corner windows and hipped roofs.

The spacious homes will include three house types; the Cramond, the Spence and the Lorimer – all five-bedroom homes with private driveways and garages.

As part of the build, Mactaggart & Mickel will make a number of contributions which will directly benefit the local community. These include financial contributions towards improving facilities at four nearby schools, enhancing community facilities together with parks and open spaces, and contributing to the affordable housing provision in the area.

Mactaggart & Mickel have previously made donations to the local scout group and the Newton Mearns Community First Responders group through its Building Communities Fund.

Andrew Mickel, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “We have strong roots in this area so it is very exciting to bring another new development to the Broom Estate. The designs for Little Broom provide contemporary living while sympathetically blending with the character of this stunning area.

“We are thrilled to add another chapter to the Broom Estate’s legacy by creating stylish, quality homes for the next generation of families to enjoy.”