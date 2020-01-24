Pedestrian seriously injured after road traffic collision in Cathcart

Police Scotland is appealing for information after road traffic collision involving a 58-year-old male pedestrian and two cars.

The crash happened at 5.05pm on Wednesday, 22 January, at Holmhead Crescent in Cathcart.

A black Lexus and grey Audi collided, the Audi was knocked onto the pavement and hit the man. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The 64-year-old driver of the Audi suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch. Motorists with dash cam footage are asked to come forward as you may have captured something that would be helpful to enquires.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2461 of Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 or speak to any police officers. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.