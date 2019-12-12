No chimney, no problem as housebuilder hands out Santa’s ‘magic key’

A Glasgow-based housebuilding firm is coming to Santa’s rescue this year by handing out ‘Magic Keys’ to locals ensuring Mr Claus can make all of his scheduled deliveries on Christmas Eve.

Barratt Homes and its sister brand, David Wilson Homes are helping Santa deliver festive cheer to children whose houses do not have a chimney.

All new-build Barratt homes in the west of Scotland are chimney-free, so children who live at the development and in the surrounding area can visit the sales office throughout December to collect their special keys.

Estelle Sykes, sales director, Barratt West Scotland and David Wilson Homes said: “We want to ensure that every child knows Santa can reach them this Christmas, including those who live in our new homes, which do not have chimneys.

“We are urging children to visit our sales office with their parents to pick up their special key before December 24 so everyone can have a magical Christmas.”

The Magic Keys available in west Scotland will be available at all Barratt and David Wilson Homes developments and are available to pick up throughout the month of December.

Live Barratt Homes developments are currently located at the following areas; Brackenhill View in Hamilton, Abbey View in Johnstone, Wallace Fields in Robroyston, Braes of Yetts in Kirkintilloch, The Fairways in Bargeddie, Merlin Gardens in East Kilbride, Colville Gate in Bothwell, Weirs Wynd in Brookfield, Thornton View in East Kilbride, Lairds Brae in Kilmarnock and Riverside @ Cathcart in southside of Glasgow City.

For further information about any of the developments Barratt Homes currently has in the West of Scotland, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk

Live David Wilson Homes developments are currently located at Mallets Rise in Newton Mearns, Weirs Wynd in Johnstone and Lauder Gardens in Strathaven. For more information about David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk/