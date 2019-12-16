Newton Mearns care home pays it forward with food bank advent donation

A Newton Mearns care home is doing their bit to ensure nobody goes hungry this Christmas, by compiling a reverse advent calendar for their local food bank.

Residents and staff at Newton House care home, on North Greenlaw Way, have added food donations to their hamper every day since November 20.

They started the advent calendar early, so they could ensure the contribution was with the food bank run by East Refrewshire Good Causes in time for Christmas.

Community Relations Lead David Holbrook said the reverse advent calendar gave everyone at Newton House the chance to pay it forward.

David said: “It was important to the staff and residents that we could do something to make a difference this Christmas and to help people less fortunate than ourselves.

“Sadly, more and more people rely on food banks to see them through difficult times. We left our hamper by the Christmas tree so that visitors and relatives could drop off items too.

“We’re glad to say we’ve got many more than 24 advent calendar donations for East Renfrewshire Good Causes.”

Newton House care home runs community initiatives throughout the year, including a Macular Support Café, Musical Minds dementia sessions, a Paths For All walking group and their Dementia Friendly Cinema Club.

The reverse advent calendar was their Christmas charity activity, which everyone at the home was able to contribute to. Resident Doreen Martin thought it was a lovely idea.

Doreen said: “It’s heart-breaking to think of people not having a Christmas dinner to look forward to, or struggling to cope when it’s so cold outside.

“It’s nice to know that we can club together to donate food to help local people – after all, Christmas is all about giving back.”

