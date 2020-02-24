Newton Mearns businessman diagnosed with brain tumour supporting Brain Tumour Research to help find a cure

A Newton Mearns businessman who was diagnosed with a brain tumour is using his professional expertise to help others with the disease.

Greg Jenkins, 41, is offering guidance to brain tumour patients and those with other long-term chronic conditions who have previously found it difficult to access help with financial planning.

For any customers who come via a connection to Brain Tumour Research, he will donate 30 per cent of the commission to the charity.

During March, which is Brain Tumour Awareness Month, this offer through Greg’s company S M Financial Advice is being extended to all customers.

Greg Jenkins lives with his wife Parisa, a Glasgow GP, and their two sons, aged seven and two, in Newton Mearns.

In 2010, he was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma brain tumour, following a seizure, and underwent surgery to remove the majority of the tumour.

In recent years, Greg has undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment and has thankfully made a full recovery.

Greg, who runs S M Financial Advice, a financial services company in Thornliebank, said: “Being diagnosed with a brain tumour scared me as I worried about my family and how I would protect them. Thankfully, I had the financial protection in place that I needed. I am aware that many patients do not have the protection in place that they need for themselves and their families.

“Working with our industry partners, we are now able to help people suffering from a range of debilitating illnesses and conditions, even when they are aged over 50.”

“Also, it was only through my own experience that I learnt that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. I decided to do my bit to make a difference.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated Centres in the UK; it also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is calling for an annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

Joe Woollcott, Fundraising and Development Manager for Brain Tumour Research in Scotland and N Ireland said: “We are extremely grateful to Greg for his support.

“Greg’s support through S M Financial Advice to the charity, will make a big difference to help improve outcomes for all brain tumour patients in the future.”

Brain Tumour Awareness Month is in March, culminating in Wear A Hat Day on Friday, March 27.

Now in its 11th year, Wear A Hat Day has raised more than £1.25 million to help fund the fight against the disease.

