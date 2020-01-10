New Year, new nextbikers in Glasgow

Glasgow’s nextbike scheme is encouraging new users to adopt a greener way of getting fit this January with 500 annual memberships to give away.

The provider has partnered with Glasgow City Council to offer new users who sign up to the initiative the opportunity to receive free annual memberships - usually worth £60 - on a first-come, first-served basis.

Funding for the free membership offer has come from a Government scheme, overseen by Glasgow City Council. The funding means the offer is only available to new customers who do not currently have a nextbike account.

Glasgow’s nextbikers currently hold the title for the two millionth rental recorded, and with more than 31,000 active users across the city, bosses hope to see more of the community taking advantage of this opportunity.

Krysia Solheim, managing director of nextbike UK, said the free memberships were a great opportunity for those who wished to incorporate fitness into their life this year.

“This time of year is all about betterment and this is the ideal way to make sure you’re keeping any resolutions you may have - be it environmental or fitness related,” she explained.

“The people of Glasgow are so supportive of the scheme and with more than 299,000 rentals in 2019 alone, we’re sure these free memberships will go fast.”

Councillor Anna Richardson, City Convener for Sustainability and Carbon Reduction, said: “The nextbike hire scheme is a hugely popular part of Glasgow’s effort to promote more sustainable forms of transport and adds to the effort to decarbonise how we travel across the city.

“Use of the hire bikes has grown significantly since the scheme was introduced and the bikes are becoming more and more widely available across the city.

“The successful addition of e-bikes to the hire offer also highlighted how much demand there is for using a bike as a quick, convenient and flexible way to get about.

“We are now on course to reach our target of 1000 hire bikes at 100 stations in Glasgow and the offer of 500 free annual memberships means it’s a great time to get involved in the nextbike scheme.”

First launched in the UK in 2014 and now operating in Cardiff, Swansea, Glasgow, Stirling, Milton Keynes, Uxbridge, Exeter, Belfast, Surrey and the University of Warwick, nextbike has grown to become one of the most integrated modes of transport for users across the country.

nextbikes are available 24 hours a day and users can register and hire bikes in just a couple of minutes.

Full details about how to sign up can be found at www.nextbike.co.uk or on nextbike’s social media channels.