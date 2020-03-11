New homes planned for Maidenhill

Plans to build 56 homes on land at Maidenhill are set to be approved by East Renfrewshire councillors on Wednesday (today).

The authority’s planning committee has been recommended to give the go-ahead to a development on a site bounded by Ayr Road to the east and the M77 to the west.

Applicant Robertson Homes Ltd wants to build 46 homes, with 42 detached houses and 4 terraced houses, and 10 flats.

“On-site affordable housing will be provided in a combination of flats and terraced housing,” a planning report states.

Broom, Kirkhill and Mearnskirk Community Council objected to the plans due to concerns over flooding and drainage.

However, Scottish Water has no issues with the proposed development, stating there is “sufficient capacity”.

Two objections have been submitted to the council, raising issues such as noise impact during construction, flooding, the removal of mature trees and disruption to TV reception.

But council officers are satisfied with the information submitted by the developer.

They say the site is not covered by a tree preservation order and “possible disruption to television reception is not a material planning consideration”.

The planning report states: “The vision of the Maidenhill Masterplan is to create a new urban quarter within East Renfrewshire providing a high quality built environment that maintains and builds upon the area’s existing qualities.

“It is to be a socially inclusive community providing a range of house tenures, types and sizes to meet local needs. It is to provide an attractive and distinctive landscape setting that will enhance the green network.

“It is considered that the proposed development accords with these general requirements.”

Permission would not be granted until an agreement on the delivery of affordable housing, and developer contributions, is reached.

Work wouldn’t be able to start until a scheme to provide a play area has been approved.