New homes approved for Govanhill

Homes for social rent are set to be built in Govanhill after plans were approved by Glasgow City Council.

AS Homes Scotland and Southside Housing Association have been given permission for a 49-home development on the site of the former Arnold Clark van rental centre on Allison Street.

It will be car-free and made up of a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats as well as one commercial unit.

However, work has begun before “pre-commencement conditions” were discharged, an email from the council to the applicant reveals.

This means a temporary stop notice will be issued until AS Homes has addressed outstanding issues.

A planning report states: “The properties are all for social rent by Southside Housing Association.

“The site has a high public transport accessibility and is located within walking distance of multiple amenities.”

“The development is located adjacent the route of the proposed South West Way, a walking and cycle friendly corridor running from Queens Park to the city centre.

“As a result a car-free development is proposed with no allocated parking spaces offered.”