New digital service allows East Renfrewshire readers to access thousands of titles from home

Readers in East Renfrewshire can gain free access to thousands of magazines and newspapers, thanks to the launch of a brand new digital service.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure has introduced Pressreader for library users, who can now sign up to access over 7000 worldwide magazines and newspapers from the comfort of their own home.

The reading resources can be filtered by country, category and language and hosts 500 UK magazines and over 170 newspapers.

Bestselling ebooks and Audibooks can also be borrowed with the BorrowBox app.

Library Development Officer Gillian Hamilton said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring this resource to our customers at this time, when many people will be staying indoors and looking for extra reading resources.

“There are thousands of titles available at your fingertips and it’s straightforward to use. Pressreader is very intuitive – you can tailor your preferences and the more you use it, it will begin to tailor these based on your reading. BorrowBox is also available, allowing you to borrow a great range of bestselling ebooks and eaudiobooks too.

“We hope this will help those feeling isolated or staying at home just now.”

Library users can download the Pressreader App and use their East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure Library Card number to access the service, which allows them to then download and browse the titles.

More details can be found on the library website

Adults aged 16+ can join online here

Find out more about BorrowBox