Netherlee makes the top 10 of least-deprived areas in Scotland

East Renfrewshire is one of the top five council areas in Scotland with the most data zones without deprivation, new statistics show.

The Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) for 2020 shows part of Netherlee is in the country’s top 10 least-deprived areas.

However, Giffnock, which was the least deprived area in the 2016 statistics, has lost the position to Stockbridge in Edinburgh.

The index splits Scotland into 6976 small areas, called ‘data zones’, with roughly equal populations.

Parts of Dunterlie, East Arthurlie and Dovecothall have the highest ranks of East Renfrewshire data zones, coming in at 212, 544 and 628.

They are followed by part of Auchenback at 1135.

In comparison, the part of Netherlee in the top 10 least-deprived areas is ranked 6967th.

Part of Whitecraigs and Broom is ranked at 6961, with two areas of Clarkston and Sheddens at 6958 and 6955.

SIMD looks at indicators to measure the different aspects of deprivation in each data zone, like pupil attainment, travel time to a GP, crime and unemployment.

Over 30 indicators of deprivation are grouped into seven types, called ‘domains’ – made up of income, employment, education, health, access to services, crime and housing.

“Not all people experiencing deprivation live in deprived areas,” the research stated. “About two out of three people on low-income do not live in deprived areas.”

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “The Scottish Government is supporting our most disadvantaged and poorest communities through a variety of ways.”

She said more than £1.4 billion had been invested in helping low-income households in 2018-19, with ministers also set to bring in the new £10 a week Scottish Child Payment for poorer families from the end of 2020.

Ms Campbell said: “We are tackling the underlying causes of poverty, including driving fairer wages and improving our physical and social environments.

“Over this parliamentary term we are investing over £3.3 billion to deliver 50,000 more affordable homes, including 35,000 for social rent.

“We are protecting the most vulnerable by providing free school meals, prescriptions, concessionary travel and free personal care and nearly doubling free childcare hours.

“This approach is backed up with decisive action in health to address alcohol consumption, reduce smoking rates, encourage active living and healthy eating.”

She added: “Employment remains high in Scotland and the unemployment rate remains low by historical standards.

“Our investments in employability services, including Fair Start Scotland, is supporting those furthest from our labour market into work.

“We will continue to work in partnership with local government, the third sector and communities themselves to do all we can to tackle the causes of inequality and support the regeneration of our towns and cities.”

The most deprived area in Scotland is in Greenock town centre, a change from 2016 and 2012 when Ferguslie Park, Paisley, was identified.

Scotland’s chief statistician Roger Halliday said: “I welcome these statistics and the work done to make this complex information more easily accessible.

“I know how widely the SIMD is used as a vital resource for local planning, by third sector organisations bringing together resources needed to do their great work, and by many others.

“However, we must also focus on the strengths and assets of communities if we are to work together to make Scotland a fair and inclusive place to live.”