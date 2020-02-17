Mount Florida residents transform their homes into outdoor galleries

A Southside community will launch its very own Window Wanderland walking trail next month.

Inspired by the Strathbungo event, now in its fourth year, residents of Mount Florida are being encouraged to light up their windows on Saturday, March 7 and share their creativity with locals and visitors.

Organiser Nicola Smith explained: “The aim is to raise people’s spirits on a gloomy winter’s evening. We are having a workshop this Saturday, February 22 to help people create their window designs.

“So far we have 40 houses who have registered but we would love to see more people take part. You don’t have to register but it will help us make a map so we can highlight to the wanderer where they will find lit up windows.

“There will be entertainment on the night provided by local choirs.”

The event will include homes in areas between Mount Florida Station,

Prospecthill Road, Aitkenhead Road and Kings Park Avenue. Participants can also leave their decoration on the window for an extra day. To register visit the Window Wanderland website