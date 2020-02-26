Miller Homes joins Maidenhill community in Newton Mearns

Miller Homes has joined CALA Homes (West) and Taylor Wimpey West Scotland as part of the consortium delivering the new community of Maidenhill.

The announcement comes almost exactly two years after ground was broken on the site, and as Miller Homes opens the doors to its brand new Grant showhome at Maidenhill.

The developer will bring 60 family homes to the new neighbourhood in Newton Mearns, adding to the 185 phase one properties currently being constructed by CALA Homes and Taylor Wimpey at Hazeldene Lea and Westfield Gardens, respectively.

Crofthead by Miller Homes will offer a range of stunning three to five-bedroom homes perfect for growing and established families alike – with the brand new 4-bedroom showhome displaying exactly what potential homebuyers can enjoy from the developer.

Within the consortium partnership, the team from Miller Homes will also work alongside CALA Homes and Taylor Wimpey on on-going community activity – ranging from charity partnerships to engagement with local schools.

Louise Caldwell, sales director Scotland West for Miller Homes, said: “We’re delighted to officially become part of the consortium bringing to life such a significant community within East Renfrewshire. It’s such an exciting time on site with our new showhome just launched, giving homebuyers the chance to sample what Miller Homes has to offer within Maidenhill.

“As well as working hard to build a range of outstanding family homes, we look forward to working closely with CALA Homes and Taylor Wimpey in continuing to build great relationships with the local community over the coming months and years.”