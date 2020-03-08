Man dies in car crash on Glasgow Road in Barrhead

The driver of a car involved in an accident in Barrhead last night (Saturday, March 7) has lost his life.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Glasgow Road.

Three passengers in the car, aged 25, 26 and 31, all suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Road Policing officers re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal road crash.

The single-car crash happened around 9.50pm and involved a red Honda Civic.

Sergeant Michael McCusker, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s loved ones at this time, along with others who were involved in this incident.

“As we continue our investigation, we’re asking for anyone who was in the Glasgow Road area around the time of the crash to please get in touch, whether you saw it take place or may have seen the car a little earlier.

“We are also interested in seeing potential dashcam footage prior to the incident, which could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3853 of 7 March.