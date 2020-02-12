Man dies after road traffic collision on Battlefield Road, Glasgow

Police Scotland is carrying out investigations after a road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian at Battlefield Road at the junction with Brisbane Street in Glasgow at 10am this morning (Wednesday 12 February).

Sadly the man died.

Sergeant Roy McCarney of the Road Policing Unit said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are very much with them and his friends at this tragic time.

“We are carrying out investigations into the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who was on the bus and left the scene prior to police arrival. I would appeal to motorists who were driving in the area to get in touch, they may have dash cam footage which could assist us.”

Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0953 of 12 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.