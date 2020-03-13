Maidenhill Primary School and Nursery shortlisted for Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland award

Maidenhill Primary School and Nursery has made the shortlist of The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s annual awards.

The development will go up against other entries from Aberdeen, Isle of Skye, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Greenock.

The school opened on Monday August 19, 2019. An official opening ceremony was held at the £15m build earlier this year.

With more than 800 homes being built in the surrounding area in the coming years, the facility was established so that East Renfrewshire Council could address the increased demand for primary and nursery places.

Chair of the RIAS Awards judging panel Jenny Jones said: “Given that these projects would have been commissioned at the very least, several years ago, there are some very strong carbon-conscious submissions which demonstrate an attention to the challenges we all face.

“The greater shift will become evident in the next years if we continue to challenge and create innovative responses as to how we can “build” with environmental consciousness.”

Judging will take place at the end of March and the RIAS award winners will be announced on May 28.