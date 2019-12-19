Magical Christmas party for school children at Giffnock’s Redhurst Hotel

For the third year running, the Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group have given some school children a party to remember.

This year the Group held two separate parties and welcomed boys and girls from three primary schools to the Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock.

The invited schools included Cadder Primary School and St Cuthbert’s, both from Glasgow, and St Margaret of Scotland from Cumbernauld. A total of 200 children were treated to a night which included food, soft drinks, ice cream, music, dancing, games, a magician and Santa!

The group was co-ordinated by Glasgow-based charity Achieve More Scotland who work closely with the schools.

All the children, aged from 5 to 10, had a great night, and went home with a little gift from Santa after dancing and being amazed by some magician’s tricks.

The Manorview Group have eight hotels in their portfolio and their charity initiative sees them working for various good causes to fundraise and give back to their communities. The Group have supported Achieve More for three years by fundraising, helping at the charity’s holiday camps and by hosting Christmas parties for some of the school children they work with.

Achieve More provide facilities for boys and girls in some of the most deprived areas in Scotland. They offer football coaching, dancing classes and life skills at no cost to the young people who participate.

Steve Graham, Managing Director, Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group, said: “We’re very lucky to be in a position where we can make a difference, and it means a lot to us when our teams make this happen. We’re delighted we’ve grown our parties this year to include two parties and three schools. Seeing the smiles on children’s faces leaves an impression on us all.”

Michelle Watt, Deputy Head Teacher, Cadder Primary School, said:“This event is the only Christmas party that many of those who attended will have the chance to experience this year. We are grateful to the Manorview Group for giving our pupils this fantastic experience.”

Robert McHarg, CEO, Achieve More Scotland, said “We’re very grateful to have the support of the Manorview Hotel Group. This was a fantastic event for some of our young people. It’s great to work in collaboration with Manorview and to help give our young people some wonderful memories and experiences.”