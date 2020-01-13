Let’s recognise the great work of East Renfrewshire and Glasgow Southside charities

Charities in East Renfrewshire and Glasgow’s Southside are being encouraged to share their successes and receive the national recognition they deserve.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launched the Scottish Charity Awards 2020 at a reception in Edinburgh Castle for last year’s finalists and winners in recognition of the life-changing difference they make to our communities.

She said: “I see the incredible contribution that charities and the third sector make to our country on a daily basis.

“It is only right that we recognise and thank the people who dedicate themselves to helping make Scotland a better, fairer and more socially just place.

“So if you know an individual or organisation doing incredible work, please encourage them to take a look at the categories and apply for this year’s awards.”

The awards – organised by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations – feature eight categories.

Charities can find out more and apply at Scottish Charity Awards