Housing association revises Pollok development proposals

Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) has returned with fresh plans to deliver new homes on the site of a former school in Pollok.

The Association has teamed up with Anderson Bell + Christie to propose the delivery of 26 properties off Damshot Crescent, near the White Cart River.

Under the plans, there would be two blocks, each of two floors, containing 18 flats fronting the road with a shared amenity and parking court behind, looked on to by eight two and three-storey houses.

An application for 29 flats submitted in November 2018 was withdrawn after being deemed “unviable due to financial limitations”, with the housing mix reviewed to “better meet the budget”