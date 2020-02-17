Here’s how you can get help researching your family tree

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure is running a series of classes to help residents get started on their family tree and local history research.

The workshops range from Family History for Beginners and Introduction to Ancestry to classes exploring the roots of local areas in East Renfrewshire, including Discovering Mearns, Giffnock and Busby.

Two brand new classes have also been added to this season’s line up, with DNA for Family History which explores how the latest innovation in family history can be used, and House History for Beginners’ one day course led by an experienced genealogist who helps participants to pull back the curtains on house history and explore how our ancestors lived.

Amanda Robb from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re looking forward to helping locals to dig a bit deeper with researching their roots. Our local and family history class tutors have a wealth of knowledge to share with participants during our courses.

“The sessions are becoming increasingly popular with people looking to explore the origins of the local area they live in or trace their own family tree and once again we have a varied and interesting programme on offer.”

Discovering Eaglesham: Village History runs on 24 February and 2 March, led by Susan Hunter who has spent the last 20 years surveying the farmlands of the area and uncovering fascinating historical facts. Susan is also the author of book Eaglesham: The Farmlands and the Orry and will be leading the class sessions, which start with a walk on Monday February 24.

Susan said: “I am delighted to be leading the history session for Eaglesham. We will start with a walk to explore the built heritage of Eaglesham past and present and follow it up with a class looking at 18th and 19th century historical sources including maps, documents and photographs.”

Discovering Mearns: Bleachfield and Printfields returns due to popular demand on 11 and 18 March at the Albertslund Hall and Discovering Maps, which should not be missed by anyone planning to research their family history or local area, will be hosted at Giffnock Library on 31 March.

A Family History for Beginners day-course takes place at Eastwood House on 27 April, while Discovering Giffnock: Mines & Minerals starts on 29 April and Discovering Busby: origins of the village runs on 21 and 29 May.

The new day- course House History for Beginners will also take place at Eastwood House on 1 June.

To find out more about classes, click here. Places can be booked online at www.ercultureandleisure.org or by calling the box office on 0141 577 4956.