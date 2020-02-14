Help shape the future of your local community

East Renfrewshire residents are being urged to take part in community council elections.

Community Councils seeking new members to become re-established are as follows:

Crookfur, Greenfarm and Mearns Village

Netherlee and Stamperland

Thornliebank

Community Councils are a special type of community group who are consulted on important local issues, such a planning and licensing. These groups provide a direct link between the local community and the council, NHS, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other public bodies.

With monthly meetings held, the Community Councils offer local residents the opportunity to come together and discuss specific matters of interest to their particular local area, share their views and ensure their voices are heard on important matters.

Councillor Colm Merrick, Convener for Community Services and Community Safety, said: “Community Councils are a structured and meaningful way of becoming involved in your local area and play a vital role in our communities, and in local democracy as a whole. As a community council member you can help ensure the observations and opinions you express, the views of your community and the people who live there are heard by your council. I would encourage anyone who is interested in local issues to consider joining their local community council and become involved in their local area.”

If you are interested in either joining your local community council or nominating someone to join, visit eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/communitycouncils to download a nomination form.

Anyone wishing to stand for election must be a resident in the community council area, aged 16 years or over and named on the electoral register. The proposer and seconder must also stay in the community council area, with self-nomination not permitted.

The nomination period closes on Wednesday 11 March at 4.45pm.

If you wish to be posted a nomination form please contact Vincent McCulloch, Community Council Liaison Officer on 0141 577 4645 or Vincent.McCulloch@eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk.