Have your say on Neilston campus design

The views of the public will be sought on the design of a new £30m leisure and learning campus in Neilston.

East Renfrewshire councillors agreed to move to the design stage of the scheme, subject to a final agreement on funding from the Scottish Futures Trust.

Details of the design consultation process are expected to be announced shortly, with plans for the new schools and family centre to open from August 2022.

The campus will see both Neilston and St Thomas’ primary schools, and the Madras Family Centre, on a joint site, which will include a library managed by the East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure Trust.

The first phase would include the building of the learning campus, in the vicinity of the current Neilston Primary School, for both schools, the family centre and the library.

A second phase would include a new swimming pool as “the foundation of a potential community hub on the current site of the St Thomas’ Primary School”.

Design development is about to start on the learning campus.

A council report states: “This design development will be an extensive exercise to provide a thorough understanding of the specific requirements for all the users of the facilities with groups of children and young people, staff, parents, partners and community users all involved in informing the design of the new facilities.”

The second phase would be implemented following the demolition of St Thomas’ primary school, with “design proposals worked up and agreed well beforehand”.

In September last year, it was announced the council would receive funding towards the project as part of a £1bn Scottish Government investment programme. Discussions are “currently being held” with the Scottish Futures Trust, a government quango, on the actual level of support being provided.

Initially, the swimming pool was going to be included in the schools campus. The report adds: “Subsequent developments have emerged which make the new location of the swimming pool at the current St Thomas’ Primary School site a better solution as part of wider regeneration of the village.”

Councillor Paul O’Kane said it was essential people were involved in the regeneration of Neilston.

“I know parents, pupils and staff are excited for the project to move forward,” he said. “Really what we’re doing out of an education project is bringing in a wholesale regeneration of Neilston.”