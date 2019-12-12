Have your say on cycle route entension through Pollokshields

Plans to extend a cycle route through the city’s South Side – improving access to Pollok Country Park – are open for public consultation.

Glasgow City Council wants to know residents’ views on a proposed extension of the South West City Way through Pollokshields.

It would see a two-way cycle route along one side of St Andrews Drive as well as the introduction of new speed reduction measures.

The consultation process will run until February 3.

“The existing South West City Way provides connectivity to the main employment and leisure areas of the city centre as-well as neighbourhoods under new development, including in Tradeston,” a council spokesman said.

“The extension of the route, running along St Andrews Drive, will open these up to a larger number of Glasgow’s citizens and increase the possibilities for journeys to be undertaken through active travel modes.

“In addition to this, speed reduction measures are proposed for St Andrews Drive to increase safety for users.”

The plans include road resurfacing “to improve user experience”, reducing the width of existing traffic lanes on the road to reduce speed and no vehicle parking along the same side as the cycle route.

They would also involve the redesign of the Haggs Road/Dumbreck Road junction to “allow safe movement of pedestrians and cyclists and improve access to Pollok Country Park.

New pedestrian crossing facilities could be provided at the junctions.

Glasgow’s ‘City Ways’ are travel routes from the city centre and are seen as key paths that have business, cultural, educational and residential destinations along them.

The current South West City Way is around 2km and links Pollokshields to the Tradeston footbridge, providing a defined cycle route along Shields Road, Scotland Street and West Street.

There is also a South City Way and a West City Way, with the council saying the routes provide infrastructure for everyone, at all levels of experience.

A public engagement event will be held on the new South West City Way plans at St Albert’s Primary School, on St Andrews Drive, on January 22 between 3.30pm and 7pm. Project officers will attend to gather the views of attendees.

The survey, and information on the project, can be accessed through the council’s website.