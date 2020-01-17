Greenspace Gathering to showcase Young Enterprise Scotland at Rouken Glen Hub

Leading enterprise charity Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) is inviting businesses and organisations to view the unique and innovative facilities available for hire at its Rouken Glen Hub.

The Greenspace Gathering taking place on Wednesday, January 29 is set to showcase the flexible and multipurpose spaces available for use.

Having already hosted a multitude of events including flower-arranging workshops, yoga retreats and a wedding, the hub is an ideal venue for all kinds of events due to the large expanse of meeting rooms and greenspace available.

YES is a registered charity supported by Scottish Government and part of the Young Enterprise UK network. Each year, it supports around 15,000 young people from all backgrounds, by developing their business knowledge and entrepreneurial skills. By advocating and adopting a ‘learning by doing’ approach and delivering tailored accredited training programmes, YES helps young people to become more employable and job ready.

The charity’s vision is for Scotland to be a place where all young people are given the opportunity to have a rewarding future in work and life - no matter where they start their journey or what challenges they face along the way.

Geoff Leask, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise Scotland, said: “YES is encouraging other Scottish organisations to engage with our Rouken Glen Hub by coming along to view the facilities that we have to offer.

“By using our venue to host meetings and events you are not only getting the use of everything that we have to offer here, you’re actually giving something back to a charity that works to enable and develop young people for success in their future lives.”

The event will give businesses, organisations and individuals the opportunity to tour the site including the greenhouses, industrial kitchens and beehives with YES Honey being available to sample on the day.

Maxine McFarlane, Centre and Communities Manager at YES added: “Rouken Glen Park is a hidden gem. People tell us they had no idea we were here but once they have discovered us, they want to come back to host other events.”

Geoff Leask and the YES team, along with Heather Gray from Cosgrove Care as guest speaker from the Glasgow business community will be in attendance to welcome guests to the Greenspace Gathering.

The hub will be open between 8.45am and 10.30am at Rouken Glen Park, and directions are available at www.yes.org.uk and any questions answered on 0141 406 7722

One organisation which has already been using the hub facilities is recovery across mental health (RAMH).

Lisa Jane McGuiness from RAMH describes the Rouken Glen Hub as “the perfect venue space” and that the YES team could not have been more helpful.”