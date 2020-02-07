Govanhill and Pollokshields included in SP Energy Networks’ £20million upgrade plan

SP Energy Networks has announced plans for a £20million upgrade of Glasgow’s electricity network.

To increase capacity and improve resilience, this modernisation work is planned in the Gorbals, Govanhill, Pollokshields, Tradeston, Cessnock, Kinning Park, Govan and Ibrox.

To power Glasgow’s future, SP Energy Networks will upgrade more than 55 miles of cabling and 4 substations across Glasgow Southside between 2020 and 2023.

This year £7million will be invested to replace ageing 1950s network with modern infrastructure capable of handling the increased demand for electricity.

As the city’s electricity distributor, SP Energy Networks will reinforce the network from Govan to the new riverside Buchanan Wharf development in Tradeston on the south bank of the River Clyde.

Every effort will be made to minimise disruption caused by the upgrade works. The SP Energy Networks team is already active in the area informing residents, commuters and local councillors of upcoming work. A dedicated web page is available to provide the public with ongoing information and updates on any road closures and how these works may affect them.

Craig Arthur, Distribution Director at SP Energy Networks said: “We’re proud to be powering Glasgow’s future through this £20million investment project. I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we work to modernise their electricity network. This investment will provide long term benefits to support the transition to a low carbon community to help Glasgow become the UK’s first Net Zero City.”

For more information about SP Energy Networks and its services, visit: spenergynetworks.co.uk/poweringglasgow