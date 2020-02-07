Golfing community raise thousands in memory of former player from Giffnock

Three charities based in Glasgow have benefited from a donation of more than £20,000 in memory of a former Giffnock man and professional golfer who was known as a friend to all.

The family of Alastair Forrow teamed up with his former golf club, Whitecraigs and the Professional Golf Association, to organise a two-day golf testimonial in his honour.

Following the success of the golf event, £21,000 has been donated to The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, The Beatson Cancer Charity and the Maggie’s centre in Glasgow in tribute for the care they provided to Alastair and his family.

Alastair or ‘Big Al’ as he was known was the golfing professional at Whitecraigs, and sadly died in early 2018 following a diagnosis of advanced melanoma. He was widely regarded as a big-hearted and popular man and a much loved husband of Mags and father to Erin and Rachel.

The Forrow family were the Evening Times Light up a Life family in 2018 when they spoke about Alastair and celebrated his life. Mags Forrow, Alastair’s wife, said: “We would like to pass on special thanks to Whitecraigs staff and members, The Scottish PGA and Tartan Golf International (TGI) who all truly went that extra mile in making the event such an enjoyable success.”

Rhona Baillie, Chief Executive of The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to the Forrow family and everyone who participated in the event for this donation to the hospice. It’s incredibly sad when a loved one dies so young and

we are glad we were here to support Alastair and his family through such a difficult time. This donation helps to make sure we can provide the same care for other families facing similar times.”

Joyce Ross, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so grateful to the Forrow family for nominating Beatson Cancer Charity to benefit from The Alastair Forrow Pro-Am Testimonial held at Whitecraigs Golf Club. Across an overwhelmingly emotional two days, 62 teams travelled across country to be there to support the family and to remember Alastair Forrow.

“On behalf of Beatson Cancer Charity we would like to thank the team at Whitecraigs Golf Club, The Scottish PGA, TGI and everyone who contributed to the success of this unique event.

“The funds raised will help Beatson Cancer Charity continue the important work of supporting patients and families through difficult times following a cancer diagnosis.”

Laura Tulloch, Centre Fundraising Manager for Maggie’s Glasgow, said: “On behalf of the visitors and staff of our Glasgow centre I would like to add our thanks to the Forrow family, and to everyone who worked so hard and contributed so generously.

“We are here for people living with cancer, at any stage, with professionally delivered, free emotional, practical and psychological support. This incredible donation will enable us to continue helping people with cancer, their families, and friends, throughout Glasgow and well beyond.”