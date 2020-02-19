Go-ahead given for new homes in Barrhead

Plans to build 35 homes on a derelict former industrial yard in Barrhead have been given the go-ahead.

East Renfrewshire Council has approved an application from J. Murphy & Sons Ltd for the residential development on land at Dealston Road.

There will be 11 detached, four semi-detached and 20 terraced homes, with eight of them classed as ‘affordable housing’.

The council has previously granted permission for the demolition of buildings on the site, which includes a disused two-storey office block.

Three representations to the application were received, which raised issues including loss of privacy and sunlight, the height of the proposed houses and safety issues during demolition.

A planning report stated: “It is considered that the proposal is an improvement on the existing situation and that it will not result in a significant detrimental impact on neighbouring properties to an extent that would justify refusing the proposal.

“In addition, due to the proposed layout and orientation of the site, and distance to neighbouring properties, it is considered that there will be no adverse overshadowing of the neighbouring properties.”

The application also includes 82 car parking spaces.

The open space requirements for 35 dwellings is 875sqm while the plan only provide around 725sqm.

However, the report stated: “Given the proposal creates a large central area which is well overlooked and readily accessible and usable, and creates a sense of place it is considered that a variation from the standard is acceptable in this instance.”

It adds: “It is acknowledged that the development will introduce change at this location because the site has been vacant for a number of years.

“However having assessed the layout, scale, massing and relationship to the site and immediate surrounding area it is considered that the proposed residential development on an urban brownfield site generally accords with the Local Development Plan.”

The scheme cannot start until work on potential contamination on the site is carried out “in the interest of public health and to protect users of the development”.