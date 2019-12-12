Glaswegians compete to give the Big Yin a laugh

Glaswegians are being encouraged to tell their tall tales and wee stories in a bid to make Sir Billy Connolly chuckle, as part of a special competition.

Glasgow Libraries have teamed up with the Big Yin’s publisher Two Roads to celebrate the release of Billy’s hilarious new book, ‘Tall Tales and Wee Stories’, and are giving fans the chance to win a signed copy of his new release.

The tale must be 500 words or less and the writer’s story must describe a funny situation that’s happened to them or that they have witnessed.

Local storytellers have until the end of January to submit their entry and The Big Yin will read and select a winner from the top five shortlisted entries.

Andrew Olney, Head of Communities and Libraries at Glasgow Life, said: “Sir Billy Connolly and the people of Glasgow are born storytellers and we can’t wait to read the fantastic array of competition entries which will no doubt come our way.

“This promotion with Two Roads is a fantastic opportunity to get your funny story in front of the Big Yin and win a one-off prize from the man himself. You have until 31 January to perfect your tale and submit it to the judges.”

Anyone with a funny story can submit their real-life anecdote to ayewrite@glasgowlife.org.uk by January, 31 2020 to be in with a chance of winning.

To enter the competition click here