Glasgow shoppers invited to share memories of loved ones on Marie Curie’s ‘Great Big Daffodil’

Glasgow shoppers will be able to take a moment to share tributes and memories of a loved one on a ‘Great Big Daffodil’ that will be visiting Silverburn Shopping Centre on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 March, as part of Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The 7-foot-tall Great Big Daffodil, which is travelling over 1,000 miles through eight towns and cities across the UK, gives everyone the opportunity to share their personal memories and stories behind the daffodil pin they wear.

Members of the public will also be able to share a special moment from the end of a loved one’s life, to help create a national picture of the moments that matter most to people during the end of life experience.

Marie Curie is a charity which provides care and support to people with terminal illness and their families. Every March the Great Daffodil Appeal calls on people to donate and wear one of Marie Curie’s daffodil pins. Marie Curie is hoping to raise £700,000 in Scotland this Great Daffodil Appeal. Across Greater Glasgow and Clyde the appeal helps fund the Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow at Springburn, nursing care for people in their own homes as well as a volunteer Helper service. Last year donations helped Marie Curie in Scotland provide care to over 7,500 people living with terminal illness.

Debbie Mooney, Marie Curie Head of Community Fundraising for Scotland said: “The people of Glasgow are great supporters of Marie Curie and the services we provide here. Without them we could not give vital care to people with terminal illness and support their families. Every year thousands of people in and around Glasgow donate and wear a daffodil, often in memory of or in tribute to a loved one. During this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal, they will be able to visit the Great Big Daffodil and take a moment to reflect and remember the person behind their daffodil and their cherished time together.”

David Pierotti, General Manager at Silverburn, added: “Marie Curie is a fantastic organisation doing really valuable work across Glasgow. We’re delighted they’ve chosen to bring the Great Big Daffodil to Silverburn, to give our shoppers a chance to see the giant sculpture in real life, talk to friends and strangers about their stories and continue to donate vital funds.”

The Great Big Daffodil will be inside Silverburn, in front of Next and open during Silverburn’s opening hours of 10am -9pm.

People can also take part on social media using @MarieCurieSCO and follow the journey of the Great Big Daffodil at mariecurie.org.uk/greatbigdaffodil