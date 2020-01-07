Glasgow filmmakers need your vote for this year’s FilmG Gaelic Short Film competition

There were a record-breaking number of entries in this year’s Gaelic Short Film Competition, FilmG, including several from Glasgow filmmakers - and their films are available to watch online now.

A massive 103 entries were submitted in total, including 23 films to the open category, 75 films made by young people aged 5-18, and five scripts.

The competition is now well-established in schools and with Gaelic speakers and filmmakers across the country.

Voting for The People’s Choice Award is open until the end of January.

Shortlists chosen by a panel of media professionals will be announced in January and their winners will be unveiled at the Awards Ceremony on 14 February 2020.

Each year, FilmG encourages aspiring filmmakers to show off their talent and creativity. This year filmmakers were tasked with making films relating to the theme “Treòraich,” which means guide or lead.

Glasgow based independent filmmaker Alice Gordon’s film gives an emotional insight into the life of a vlogger.

Industry entrants Hamish MacLeod whose documentary film Aig an Oir (The Edge) follows Lochalsh-born climber Kenny Rankin as he takes on a renowned route in Ayrshire, Shona Masson whose spooky drama Ise (Her) short sees a girl haunted by a stranger in a photo, and Samuel Hurt whose film is a music video for well-known Gaelic singer and musician Ewen Henderson.

And Glendale Gaelic School in Pollokshields took part following a year’s break from the competition.

Their entry sees the main character look back to explore what it takes to be a good leader.

Eilidh Rankin, FilmG Project Manager, said: “It’s been a joy to go through this year’s entries. We are delighted to see numbers growing year on year – a sign that the competition is increasing in popularity.

“It’s also really exciting to see such a breadth of topics and genres being covered, and the overall quality of the films is so high.

“It’s great to see familiar faces returning to our screens, as well as new talent coming to the fore.”

Project Funders MG ALBA were also delighted at the standard of entries,

Communications Manager Murdo MacSween said: “It’s great that FilmG continues to grow and it’s really inspiring to see funny, dramatic, fascinating content made in Gaelic with such enthusiasm!

“FilmG is a fantastic route to get noticed and to lay a marker for the future and as an industry it’s encouraging to see so many come through FilmG to a career in Gaelic media.”

Visit www.filmg.co.uk to see this year’s entries.