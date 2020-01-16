Glasgow care home praised by Care Inspectorate

HC-One’s Darnley Court care home in Glasgow is celebrating having received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate (CI).

The team at Darnley Court were delighted to receive such an impressive Care Inspectorate report, which rated the home at ‘Good’ in both areas assessed which were ‘how well do we support people’s wellbeing?’ and ‘how well is care and support planned?’.

Inspectors were full of praise for team, highlighting the genuine and warm relationships observed between staff, residents and relatives. This sentiment was echoed in a host of comments noted in the report from Residents, including, ‘staff are very nice’ and ‘the food is lovely and we get a good choice, they ask what you want to eat.’

Darnley Court’s achievements reflect HC-One’s commitment to being the care provider of choice across its family of homes for individuals looking for the kindest care and support. This is also demonstrated by the home achieving a 9.5/10 average rating on carehome.co.uk, the sector’s leading care home comparison website.

Located in Greater Pollok on Nitshill Road, Darnley Court offers long term care to older members of the community needing nursing and nursing dementia care.

Darnley Court Home Manager, Katy Jenks commented: “We are all so pleased with the outcome from our recent inspection, it’s a testament to the hard work and commitment to providing the kindest care that we all share at Darnley Court.”

HC-One Area Director, Tracy McDonald said: “Congratulations to Darnley Court! This impressive rating is great news for the team.”