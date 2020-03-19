Giffnock charity co-ordinates local support in response to coronavirus

Cosgrove Care, a local charity based in Giffnock is committed to providing emergency support to the most vulnerable members of the local community during the coronavirus outbreak.

It is co-ordinating a team of volunteers to assist those who contact us with the need for practical help while they are self-isolating.

And this is where you come in.

The charity would love to hear from anyone that we can provide assistance to and anyone who might be able to spare some time to volunteer during this period.

For further information, email care@cosgravecare.org.uk or call 0141 471 1806