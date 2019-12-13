General Election 2019: SNP win East Renfrewshire seat

The SNP has gained the seat from the Conservatives in East Refrewshire.

The SNP’s Kirsten Oswald won 24,877 votes while Paul Masterton polled 19,451.

Paul Masterton took East Renfrewshire from Kirsten Oswald in 2017. She was given a 94 per cent chance of winning in East Ren according to a BBC exit poll.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media to congratulate Kirsten Oswald, writing, “SNP WIN! That’s 17 and another Tory MP defeated.

@kirstenoswald wins East Renfrewshire for the SNP”.

Labour’s Carolann Davidson received 6,855 votes with Liberal Democrat Andrew McGlynn receiving 4,174.