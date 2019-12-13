General Election 2019: SNP hold Glasgow Central and Glasgow South seats

The SNP hold both the Glasgow Central and Glasgow South seats.

In Glasgow Central, the SNP’s Alison Thewliss has been re-elected as the MP for Glasgow Central, with an increased majority, receiving 19,750 votes.

The Scottish National Party candidate beat Labour’s Faten Hameed by 6,474 votes, more than double the majority at the 2017 election.

Flora Scarabello, who was suspended from the Scottish Conservatives after she was accused of using “anti-Muslim language”, came third and Liberal Democrat Ewan Hoyle came fourth.

More than 40,000 people, 57.9% of those eligible to vote, went to polling stations.

The other results are:

Labour - Faten Hameed - 13,276 votes

Conservative - Flora Scarabello - 3,698 votes

Liberal Democrat - Ewan Hoyle - 1,952 votes

Green - Elaine Gallagher - 1,429 votes

A total of 69,230 votes were cast.

In the Glasgow South constituency, Stewart McDonald has been re-elected as the MP for Glasgow South, with 22, 829 votes.

The Scottish National Party candidate beat Labour’s Johann Lamont by 9,005 votes, more than double the majority at the 2017 election.

Kyle Thornton of the Conservative Party came third and Liberal Democrat Carole Ford came fourth.

More than 47,000 people, went to polling stations across the area on Thursday.

The other results are:

Labour - Johann Lamont - 13,824 votes

Conservative - Kyle Thornton - 6,237 votes

Liberal Democrat - Carole Ford - 2,786 votes

Green - Dan Hutchison - 1,251 votes

The Brexit Party - Danyaal Raja - 516