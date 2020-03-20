Future chef from Giffnock inspires young workforce

The High School of Glasgow pupil, Jessica Mitchell was keynote speaker at International Women’s Day Event.

Fourth Year pupil Jessica from Giffnock, was crowned Springboards Future Chef 2019 has been enjoying a jam packed year of events following her win.

On Wednesday, March 11, Jessica was invited as Keynote Speaker to a CMS Law and Developing the Young Workforce International Women’s Day Event. The event brought together a mix of high school girls and influential business women to listen, share and be inspired.

Jessica spoke about her journey since winning the Springboard Future Chef award, what she has learned, and where the journey has taken her so far.

She highlighted how she has used her network of contacts to gain more cooking experiences which have included work experience in multiple Michelin star restaurants and preparing a meal for the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Jessica stressed how hard work and perseverance is key, no matter how difficult it gets.

The event was hosted by DYW Glasgow who run events to inspire the young workforce. Alongside Jessica, television and radio presenter Jennifer Reoch spoke to the group about her career journey so far.

Since winning, Jessica has been awarded a lifetime membership in the Federation of Scottish Chefs, spoken at the Scottish Tourism Alliance Conference in front of 1000 people including prestigious chefs, spoken at the British Nutrition Foundation Conference in front of hundreds of Health and Food Technology educators, had work experience in Mar Hall and Gleneagles Hotel and also prepared a meal for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Bute House.