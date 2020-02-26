FORE and Soul Riders get back in saddle to bring bikes to the community

FORE Partnership is extending its partnership with Soul Riders, the social enterprise that refurbishes and distributes bicycles to isolated, destitute people across the city.

Between 10am and 12noon on Saturday, March 21, FORE and Soul Riders will hold their second ‘open house’ at Soul Riders’ hub in Pollokshields where the Scottish business and property communities will come together to donate unused bicycles for refurbishment and donation.

Those with a spare bike they wish to give away are being asked to stop by Soul Riders on the 21st, or alternatively get in touch with FORE in advance who will collect the bicycles and pass to Soul Riders.

Basil Demeroutis, FORE’s managing partner, said: “This open house event marks our second year of collecting and delivering bikes to Soul Riders, which is a truly remarkable local organisation. Cycling forms a huge part of our business’ drive for a healthier, greener and more sustainable planet, so we feel that is only right that we use our resources to partner with social enterprises like Soul Riders.”

To donate a bike, please contact Lisa Mennie, lisa@skylarkpublicrelations.com, 07825 225 414, who will coordinate collection and transportation to Soul Riders, or drop in to 4 Forth St, Pollokshields, Glasgow G41 2SS between 10am and midday on Saturday 21 March.