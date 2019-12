A flood warning has been issued for Pollok Country Park.

The flood warning level has been reached on the White Cart Water at Pollok Park due to a period of heavy rainfall on this morning.

Levels look set to peak during the afternoon and will remain high throughout the day.

Areas at risk include the Police dog compound at Pollok Country Park, The Sawmill at Pollok House, Pollok Estates and Haggs Castle Golf Course.

The flood warning is now in force until further notice.